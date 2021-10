The Red River County Historical Society will hold its 41st Annual Fall Bazaar tomorrow in Clarksville on the grounds around the courthouse. The Bazaar will include the Rotary Duck Races, a car show, a quilt show and other activities around town. Music will be provided by the Clarksville HS Band at 9, the Mazzi Garmon Band at 10 and Common Ground from noon to 3. At least 60 vendors will be on hand.