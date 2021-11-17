The City of Mount Pleasant Boots & Bells Free Concert Series with Cowboy Santa Downtown and horse-drawn carriage rides continues this Saturday, Nov 20.

City of Mount Pleasant Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas:

Free Concert Series and Cowboy Santa Continue this Weekend

The City of Mount Pleasant Boots & Bells Free Concert Series with Cowboy Santa and horse-drawn carriage rides continues downtown this Saturday (Nov 20), with the Project 2 Band, an eight-piece performance group playing all of the great music of the 80s.

Cowboy Santa will be at his stagecoach with fresh-baked cookies from Laura’s Cheesecake from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Project 2 takes the stage from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. There will also be food trucks, food vendors, and plenty of photo opportunities on the square and nearby Caldwell Park. Shop and stroll, and then drop into your lawn chairs to enjoy the music and lights.

Live entertainment for the remainder of the season includes:

Nov 27 – Vinyl Stripes (Rockabilly/Surf/Classic Rock Hits)

Dec 11 – Family Dance Party (With a DJ & Dance Leader)

Dec 18 – Hayden McBride (A local who’s gone national!)

Find all Boots & Bells details and book your carriage rides at www.mpcity.net.