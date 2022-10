After a 4 day trial, a Grayson County jury has convicted 55 -year-old Darwood Kellett of Irving of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of Methamphetamine. Investigators say he was high on meth when he ran off US 75 and struck 23-year-old Leslie Karen Mercado, who was standing in the parking lot of her workplace and died of her injuries. Kellett was sentenced to 20 years in prison.