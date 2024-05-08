Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Wednesday’s Sports

Rangers erupt for 10-run 2nd inning vs. A’s

 

NBA

Tuesday

East Semifinals G1

Celtics (1-0) 120 – Cavaliers (0-1) 95

West Semifinals G1

Thunder (1-0) 117 – Mavericks (0-1) 95

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual self, and Luka Doncic wasn’t. Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists to help the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-95 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Gilgeous-Alexander made 8 of 19 field goals and 11 of 13 free throws before coming out of the game with 3:26 remaining and the Thunder leading 111-89.

NHL

Tuesday

West Round 2 G1

Avalanche (1-0) 4 – Stars (0-1) 3

Miles Wood scored on a hard-charging backhander 11:03 into OT after getting the puck. The Avalanche, trailed by three goals in the first period, beat the top-seeded Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of their second-round Western Conference series.

Thursday

Avalanche (1-0) at Dallas Stars (0-1) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Tuesday

Rangers (21-16) 15 – Athletics (17-20) 8

Yankees (24-13) 10 – Astros (12-23) 3

Wednesday

Rangers (21-16) at Oakland Athletics (17-20) at 2:37 pm (DH)

Astros (12-23) at NY Yankees (24-13) at 6:05 pm

COLLEGE

Wednesday

Softball

Houston (25-29) at Kansas (27-24-1) at 5:00 pm ESPN+

Iowa State (20-30) at Texas Tech (28-20) at 7:30 pm ESPN+

Baseball

No. 3 Texas A&M (41-8) 16 – Rice 3

Baylor (21-26) 11 – Tarleton State 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Regional Quarterfinals

SOFTBALL

6A

Rockwall vs. Wylie or Mansfield G1 Wylie Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Sat

5A

Forney vs. Lovejoy at Rockwall 7:00 pmG1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:00 am

4A

Celina vs. Aubrey at Prosper Thu at 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Van at Lone Oak 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

Canton vs. Lindale at Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, Ge Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Rains vs. S&S Consolidated at Princeton 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

White Oak vs. Mt Vernon at Grand Saline 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm / K-Lake 97.7 – Internet

Whitesboro vs. Gunter, Whitesboro, Wed 6:00 pm One Game

Queen City vs. Mineola at Tatum 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Overton at Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm, G1-2 Fri 6:00 pm

Timpson vs. Shelbyville at Carthage 6:00 pm, G1Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

McLeod vs. Como-Pickton at Hooks 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 4:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City vs. Abbott at Kaufman Thu 6:30 pm One Game

1A Region III

Bloomburg vs. Neches at Tyler Legacy Tue 6:00 pm One Game

Area

BASEBALL

6A

Rockwall at Mansfield at Irving G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Jesuit 7:30 pm, G3 Jesuit Noon

5A

Lufkin vs. McKinney North at Mike Carter 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Forney at Whitehouse G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney 7:00 pm, G3 Athens 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Corsicana at Brook Hill 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Lovejoy vs. Porter at Lake Belton 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat

4A

Anna (13-16-2) vs. Godley (21-9-2) at Plano East 7:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Celina (30-5) vs. Kennedale (24-5), at 6:00 pm, G1 Cel Wed, G2 Ken Thu, G3, TBD Fri

Lindale vs. Sunnyvale at Lone Oak 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Ranchview at 6:30 pm G1 PG Thu, G2 RV Fri, G3 Paris Sat 2:00 pm

Benbrook vs. Van Alstyne at Carrollton 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:00 am

Farmersville (21-12) vs. Liberty-Eylau (24-7-1) Mt Pleasant 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Community vs. North Lamar at Bonham 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat TBD

3A

Edgewood vs. Paradise at Grand Prairie 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Gunter vs. Ponder at Gunter Thu 7:30 pm One Game

Tatum vs. Winnsboro G1 WN Wed 6:00 pm, G2-3 TA Fri 5:00 pm

West Rusk vs. DeKalb at Marshall 7:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Boyd vs. Pottsboro Guyer 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Rains vs. Whitesboro at Princeton 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Elysian Fields G1 Atlanta Thu 7:00 pm, G2 EF Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Carthage 1:00 pm

Harmony vs. Daingerfield at Longview 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Saturday Noon / Star 96.9 – Internet

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn vs. Collinsville

2A Region III

Kerens vs. Linden Kildare at Grand Saline G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm

Beckville vs. Maud at Winnsboro, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

Gary vs. Douglass at Carthage G1-2 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City vs. Perrin-Whitt at Gainesville G1-2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A Region III

Saltillo vs. Union Hill at Paris G1-2 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am

Neches vs. Sulphur Bluff at Tyler Legacy Thu 6:00 pm

