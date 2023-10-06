Suspect Still At Large

Kameron Jenkins

Authorities continue searching for a man after he reportedly fatally shot one person and a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning in Southern Oklahoma. Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Steadman was in pursuit of a suspect south down Interstate 35 when it ended near Ruppe Road at the 60-mile marker between Wynnewood and Davis when both the suspect and the deputy opened fire. According to the Love County Sheriff’s Office, a nearby motorist was struck and killed by a stray bullet from the suspect shooting at law enforcement.