Buc-ee’s Co-Founder’s Son In Trouble

Authority is accusing the son of a Buc-ee’s co-founder and SMU law school student of recording some secret videos in Dallas. Mitchell Wasek faces 28 counts of invasive visual recordings. According to an arrest affidavit, in May, a group of friends visiting Wasek at his family’s home on Lake Travis “Discovered that a charging port plugged into the wall of their assigned bathroom contained a hidden camera.” The person who found it told investigators he “works for the Department of Defense in cybersecurity.” It contained dozens of videos of themselves and others in bathrooms and bedrooms in various states of undress.

