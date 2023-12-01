MPISD – News

The 2023-2024 returning members of the MPJH National Junior Honor Society

The 2023-2024 new members of the MPJH National Junior Honor Society

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPJH students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society

Fifty-three Mount Pleasant Junior High School students are now National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) members following the official induction ceremony on Tuesday, November 28, in the Mount Pleasant High School auditorium. The new members join the 42 returning eighth-grade members, bringing the total membership to 95.

The new NJHS officers discussed the qualities of a National Junior Honor Society member in the traditional candle-lighting ceremony. The 2023-2024 NJHS officers are President Kennedy Jones, Vice President Evelyn Whisenhunt, Recording Secretary Tenley Marshall, Corresponding Secretary Yaretzi Clavel, Treasurer Abiela Baltazar, Historian Maisy Matthews, and Parliamentarian Leslie Hernandez. Mount Pleasant High School National Honor Society President Angelina Hernandez was the guest speaker. She told the students to avoid letting distractions steer them away from their dreams, to set goals, and to continue working toward those goals as they enter high school.

New members of the Mount Pleasant Junior High School NJHS are Josue A. Aguilar Banegas, Ella Anderson, Jake Anderson, Gabriel Arredondo, Eli Berry, Jaliyah Brown, Thomas Bird, Titus Byrd, Aiden Campbell, Chelsi Campbell, Maria Castillo De La Torre, Emylee Chappell, Ian Crockett, Daisy Diaz, Lincoln Dyke, Luz Estrada, Raif Fielder, Ximena Flores Luna, Rylee Frederking, Jaylen Gutierrez, Aubree Hawkins, Valery Hipolito, Sage Jordan, Logan Latiolais, Cristal Leyva, Zavian Loewen, Kiptyn Long, Sydney Martin, Anahi Martinez, Emilee Martinez, Hannah Martinez, Ivan Martinez, Ana Martinez Zelaya, Yolette Mata, Noah McMinn, Caylee Middleton, Yoseline Nava, Gissel Navarro, Andrue Newman, Edelin Olva, Klarissa Orduna, Jassy Pena Petatan, Daxton Price, Isaac Ramirez Puente, Bryan Robles, Case Rodgers, Kaiser Sheppard, Aileen Sorto, Abigail Verner, Stephanie Villeda, A’leejiah Washington, Dakota Williams, and Zoe Zuniga.

Returning members are Stella Arzate, Jayden Baker, Abiela Baltazar, Maria Beltran Regalado, Grace Berry, Marley Broach, Samuel Carroll, Homero Castillo, Alexa Castaneda, Gabriel Castaneda, Yaretzi Clavel, Emily Crabb, Charisma Crabtree, Yair Cruz, Esmeralda Dorantes, Viridiana Dominguez, Jaitaly Duran, George Fite, Isabella Furnish, Blakely Garrett, Dulce Gonzalez, Rubi Gutierrez, Leslie Hernandez, Keira Holmes, Kennedy Jones, Allison Lopez, Bradon Lowry, Tenley Marshall, Jesus Mata, Maisy Matthews, Landry McPeters, Kianna Mickens, Zachary Newman, Jose Olivares, Yadira Perez, Lynndsie Phan, Angela Ramirez, Michelle Rodriguez, Yaretzi Vazquez, Aaron Waldrep, Evelyn Whisenhunt, and Sondryce Wilder.

The MPJH National Junior Honor Society Advisors are Kendyl Bowers and Rebeca Rodriguez.