Hard Rock International in partnership with Pointe Vista Holding Company announced development plans for the Hard Rock Hotel at Lake Texoma and The Residences at the Hard Rock Hotel Lake Texoma. Set to begin construction in March 2024, the Hard Rock Hotel and Residences will be located within the Pointe Vista development, joining a 2,700-acre master-planned resort community featuring over 19 miles of shoreline, a golf course, enclosed waterpark, family entertainment center, amphitheater, casino and more. The project is expected to create over 9,000 jobs in the area.

With a planned Q2 2026 opening, the new Hard Rock development will be a premier destination on the Oklahoma–Texas border featuring both natural splendor and a breadth of resort amenities. The area is the ideal location for summer activities on the water, conventions, events, and excitement-filled days and nights year-round. It is the only resort venue serving all of North Texas and the entire State of Oklahoma with this broad assortment of amenities.

“We’re excited to expand our award-winning hotel portfolio and bring our unique brand of hospitality and entertainment to Lake Texoma and the Pointe Vista development,” said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International. “We’re especially thankful to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for his support of our new Hard Rock development in Pointe Vista.”

“It’s my pleasure to welcome the development of the Hard Rock Hotel and Residences at Lake Texoma. This will provide even more opportunity for guests to visit this beautiful area and create huge economic opportunity for this community,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

“Our collaboration will be a great success with Hard Rock International and a very positive contribution to the Pointe Vista community,” said Mark Fischer, CEO of Pointe Vista Holding Company. “We’re thrilled to create a unique residence and entertainment destination.”

The new Hard Rock Hotel at Lake Texoma will welcome all guests with the signature guitar at the main entryway and is set to have 189 rooms with 25 suites and 168 residence rentals. The 18,000-square-foot conference center and event lawn is perfect for weddings, social events, and corporate events. This property also includes many amenities such as an 11-acre Caribbean Bay water area with white sand beaches featuring islands and cabanas, Rock Spa, Body Rock Fitness, Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club, conference center, rooftop bar, fine dining and all-day dining, Rock Shop featuring Hard Rock’s world-famous merchandise and other unique items. The development is serviced by an onsite highly rated golf course and a 320-slip marina. Lake Texoma attracts nearly seven million visitors every year, hosting multiple fishing and golf tournaments at the country’s 14th-largest reservoir. Whether you are wrangling with a large bass or just enjoying the sun, you will want to experience this active lifestyle resort with a music-filled environment.

“We’re looking forward to operating this property in partnership with Hard Rock International, a company that continues to expand and explore innovative ways to bring world-class entertainment to guests,” said Tiffany Cooper, Chief Development Officer at Aimbridge Hospitality, a third-party management company that will operate the Hard Rock Hotel and Hard Rock Residential Program.

For more information on the Hard Rock Hotel and Residences at Lake Texoma, visit HardRockHotels.com.