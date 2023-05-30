2nd Annual CitySquare ‘Swing for Success’ Virtual Golf Event Saturday, June 3

A family-friendly evening is set for ‘The Range at the Ridge’ at Pine Ridge Golf Course, Saturday, June 3, to benefit CitySquare Paris. The evening will feature Burgerland burgers and fries and snow cones from Tropical Sno. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Golfers will virtually play TopTracer Kiawah Island Golf Resort Course, Charleston, South Carolina. A live auction will take place between the first and second flights with several wonderful prizes. A bounce house and DJ Wyatt Bowden will keep the party going for all ages.

‘Swing for Success (SFS) is the annual event hosted by CitySquare, which is Paris’ only day shelter for the homeless and those living and working in poverty, located at 2515 Bonham Street. All services are free of charge and include showers, access to washers and dryers, clothes closets for all ages and sizes, two hot meals-breakfast and lunch, case management to assist in improving the quality of life for those served connect with the resources or services needed. In addition, year-round, CitySquare’s Teen Center provides 13–18-year-olds an afternoon snack and evening meal and when necessary, a to go meal is provide for those with food insecurities.

SFS is chaired this year by Maggie Kerby. The cost for the evening meal, snow cone and fun is $30 for adults and $15 for children and can be purchased at Check-In at Pine Ridge. “We are so grateful for each sponsor, team and individual participating in this fun time for families in our community while benefitting the important work at CitySquare,” said Mrs. Kerby. In 2022, CitySquare served 2,026 neighbors representing 909 families. In that time 1,382 showers were taken, 733 loads of laundry washed/dried, 8,717 hot meals served, 16,137 items of clothing were distributed, and 430 referrals were made to local social and service agencies in our area. Kerby noted through April 2023, statistics indicate CitySquare is on track serve more individuals this year than in 2022.

Among the items up for auction will be a week rental in Grayton Beach, FL at a beach side 3 bedroom/2 bath cottage with a pool and beach access (donated by the Bray Family); a tree house adventure (donated by Dr. and Mrs. Don Wikoff); Dinner for eight served by Chef Michael Perry; Walking Tacos catered for 40 (donated by Lisa Walker and Shayne Roberts); a family photo session shoot by Cludia Farr Photography; and a Chloe Leather Handbag (donated by Lydia Fitzgerald, Coldwell Banker) . In addition, several other items will be up for auction including an array of ‘Shop Local’ gifts.

CitySquare Paris has as its mission “to fight the causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy, and friendship.” Anyone wishing to donate to CitySquare may do so by sending a gift to: CitySquare Paris, PO Box 6431, Paris, TX 75461-6431. All gifts are tax deductible. Currently, CitySquare is accepting clean men’s clothing. For additional information or to find out how you can volunteer, call 903-706-2990 to speak to Laura Gonzalez, Program Director.