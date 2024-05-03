North Lamar High School Celebrates Roselyn Spencer’s Success at State Track Meet

The spirit of unity and support was palpable at North Lamar High School as the entire student body came together to send off junior athlete Roselyn Spencer to the State Track Meet with a spirited display of encouragement and pride. This cherished tradition, orchestrated by the drumline and cheerleaders, saw Roselyn off with cheers and applause as she embarked on her journey to compete at the state level.

On Wednesday morning, the school halls were lined with cheering students, creating an electrifying atmosphere as Roselyn, accompanied by the drumline and cheerleaders, made her way to the State Track Meet. This tradition exemplifies North Lamar High School’s commitment to fostering a supportive community and celebrating the achievements of its students.

Roselyn’s outstanding performances at the State Track Meet further solidified her status as a standout athlete. On Thursday, May 2, she demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, securing 6th place in the 400m run and an impressive 5th place in the triple jump event.