Sulphur Springs City Council Meets Tuesday Night On Tax Rate

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SULPHUR SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL

SEPTEMBER 11, 2018 6:00 P.M.

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 6:00 p. m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street.

The following items will be discussed:

1. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

2. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2728 setting the tax

rate for the City of Sulphur Springs.

3. Visitors and public forum.

4 Adjourn.