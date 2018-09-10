Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Sulphur Springs City Council Meets Tuesday Night On Tax Rate

41 mins ago

 

 

 

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SULPHUR SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL
SEPTEMBER 11, 2018 6:00 P.M.

 

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 6:00 p. m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street.
The following items will be discussed:

1. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.
2. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2728 setting the tax
rate for the City of Sulphur Springs.
3. Visitors and public forum.
4 Adjourn.

