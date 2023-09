An eight-year-old girl was shot to death in Granbury and the sheriff’s department says another child shot her. When A child shot and killed an eight-year-old girl in Granbury. When Hood County Deputies got to the home, they put the child on an air ambulance to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, but she didn’t survive. They found the gun in the house and said the family cooperated. Investigators are figuring out how the kids got a hold of the weapon.