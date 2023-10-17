A Few Openings Remain For Free Mamograms

The available appointments for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Free Mammography Clinic are filling up. Only a few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 years of age that lives in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program. The staff of the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, will be welcoming women to the clinic on October: 21, and 28. Call 903-438-4325 to schedule an appointment.