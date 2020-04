Authorities charged 25-year-old Sean Gasway, of Choctaw County, with murder in connection with the death of his three-month-old son. Deputies were called to a home on April 10 about an unresponsive baby, and paramedics transferred the infant to Tulsa, where he died of brain injuries as the result of Shaken Baby Syndrome. Investigators say the child had been with Gasway at the time of his injuries.