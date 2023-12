AAA has a warning for holiday travelers this year…be prepared for long lines and possible delays. The nonprofit said 115 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this year, the second busiest season in 23 years. The travel period from December 23 to New Year’s Day is expected to break records at airports. More 7.5 million people are expected to fly, 104 million said they’ll drive and another four million are expected to travel by bus, train or on a cruise ship.