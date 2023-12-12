ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hughes Springs Man Running for House District 1

 

Chris Spencer
Photo from KETK

A Hughes Springs man has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for the Texas House of Representatives in District 1. Chris Spencer, the Chairman of the Sulphur River Basin Authority, announced his campaign will file the necessary paperwork on Friday. Spencer will run against incumbent Gary VanDeaver. House District 1 includes  Lamar, Red River, Bowie, Cass and  Morris counties.

https://www.ketk.com/news/your-local-election-hq/hughes-springs-man-announces-bid-for-texas-house-of-representatives/

