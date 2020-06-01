" /> Abbott Declares State of Disaster Following George Floyd Protests – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Access Financial Group

Abbott Declares State of Disaster Following George Floyd Protests

1 hour ago

 

Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster for all Texas counties on Sunday because of the violent protests that endanger public safety and threaten property loss and damage. The Governor also designated federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers. Protests began Friday and continued Saturday in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston. More demonstrations are planned for today. Dallas and Denton have issued a curfew for areas in and around  the downtown areas for the next several days.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     