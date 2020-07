Governor Greg Abbott released a new executive order THursday requiring that Texans wear face masks covering the nose and mouth in counties with more than 20 positive COVID-19 cases. The proclamation will allow mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions to outdoor gatherings of over 10 people and make it mandatory that people not gather in groups larger than 10 and that they practice six feet social distancing from others. The order goes into effect at 1:00 PM Friday July 3rd.