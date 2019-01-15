Accepting Scholarship Applications

Don’t Mess With Texas Scholarship Accepting Applications

AUSTIN – The application process for “2019 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship” contest is now open. Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the coming year, is eligible to apply.

The “2019 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship” contest is presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful and the Moody Foundation. The competition will award one $6,000 scholarship and two $2,000 scholarships in May 2019. The scholarships recognize the achievements of high school seniors who are taking an active role in preventing litter in their schools and communities while working to build awareness for the Don’t mess with Texas initiative.

“We are looking forward to hearing about the creative ways students are taking the Don’t mess with Texas message into their schools and their communities,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas campaign. “Over the years, the scholarship contest has proven to be a catalyst for jumpstarting innovative litter prevention programs across the state, thanks to the efforts and leadership of Texas students.”

TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas program has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes Adopt-a-Highway and a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful as well as spring “Trash-Off” community outreach events.

To apply for the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. (CST) March 29, 2019.

Don’t mess with Texas® is a registered trademark of the Texas Department of Transportation.