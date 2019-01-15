Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 15)

Mickey B. Gilliam

Officers arrested Mickey B. Gilliam, 47, at his residence Monday afternoon on a parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 2300-block of N. Main St Monday afternoon about a fraud call. Reportedly, someone had used a fake $20 bill to pay for a food order.

A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was reported stolen Monday evening from the 400-block of NE 17th. Dallas officers later recovered the vehicle.

Antonio Dewayne Parker

Paris Police arrested Antonio Dewayne Parker, 28, of Paris, in the 2500-block of N. Main St Monday on a Lamar County felony warrant charging him with unlawfully delivering or manufacturing a simulated controlled substance. Parker was transferred to Lamar County Jail.

Robert Jeffery

A Paris Police officer was flagged down and advised of a suspicious person at 60 W. Washington. The suspect identified himself as Robert White. Another officer advised that White was Robert Jeffery and he had an outstanding felony burglary of a habitation warrant for his arrest. As the officer attempted to detain Jeffery, Jeffery fled on foot. Jeffery was charged with failure to identify and evading arrest or detention. The felony warrant was confirmed by Delta County. He was also found to have three city traffic warrants.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested 12 people Monday (Jan 14).