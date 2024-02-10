Agendas For Hopkins County Commissioner Court Meeting, Work Session

The Court Will Meet With Marshal Endsley to Discuss the County Fire Department Operations, Review Revenue & Expenditures, and Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff’s Operations, Review Revenue & Expenditures, and propose improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Discuss Motor Fuel Tax Exemption.

Budget Work Session(s).

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, February 12, 2024

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

Commissioners’ Court Will consider the Following Items For Discussion and Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal and Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizen’s Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court Will Consider And Enter Into A Tax Abatement Agreement With Cartwheel BESS, LLC, and Name County Judge Robert Newsom as Authorized Signator for All Documents About Cartwheel BESS, LLC. ii) The Court Will Consider and Approve the Change Order With Sedalco For The Hopkins County Trusty Facility Project.

iii) The Court Will Consider and Approve the Hopkins County Trusty Facility Project Completion.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat For Meadows at Deer Crossing. v) The Court Will Consider And Approve The Final Plat For Beckham Estates. vi) The Court Will Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Arbala RV Park.

vii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Amended County Road Inventories.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

i) The Court To Consider And Accept A Donation From Atmos Energy.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Website Service Agreement With the Texas Association Of County CIRA (County Information

Resources Agency).

ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Escrow Agreement By And Between Hopkins County And DCTXLP, LLC.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment To Lease Agreement By And Between Hopkins County And Community Internet Providers, LLC.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.