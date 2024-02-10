Agendas For Hopkins County Commissioner Court Meeting, Work Session

-
DATE: Monday, February 12, 2024
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
Commissioners’ Court Will consider the Following Items For Discussion and Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal and Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Citizen’s Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court Will Consider And Enter Into A Tax Abatement Agreement With Cartwheel BESS, LLC, and Name County Judge Robert Newsom as Authorized Signator for All Documents About Cartwheel BESS, LLC.
- ii) The Court Will Consider and Approve the Change Order With Sedalco For The Hopkins County Trusty Facility Project.
- iii) The Court Will Consider and Approve the Hopkins County Trusty Facility Project Completion.
- iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The Final Plat For Meadows at Deer Crossing.
- v) The Court Will Consider And Approve The Final Plat For Beckham Estates.
- vi) The Court Will Consider And Approve The Preliminary Plat For Arbala RV Park.
- vii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Amended County Road Inventories.
- The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- i) The Court To Consider And Accept A Donation From Atmos Energy.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Website Service Agreement With the Texas Association Of County CIRA (County Information
Resources Agency).
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Escrow Agreement By And Between Hopkins County And DCTXLP, LLC.
- iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The First Amendment To Lease Agreement By And Between Hopkins County And Community Internet Providers, LLC.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session
PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- The Court Will Meet With Marshal Endsley to Discuss the County Fire Department Operations, Review Revenue & Expenditures, and Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court Will Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum to Discuss the Sheriff’s Operations, Review Revenue & Expenditures, and Propose Improvements and Repairs.
- The Court To Discuss Motor Fuel Tax Exemption.
- Budget Work Session(s).