Marshall Man Charged With Assaulting Children

An East Texas man was arrested Monday for allegedly recording himself sexually assaulting multiple children. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, they filed a report in November 2023 regarding an aggravated assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

The report stated there was a video of Christopher Hunter Rosenthal sexually assaulting children ages three, five, and seven. They executed a search warrant for Rosenthal’s Snapchat account and observed a video of Rosenthal sexually assaulting a two-year-old child and explicit photos of four children. They arrested him on February 5 in Monahans, Texas.

The case is still under investigation.