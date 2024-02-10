Sandlin Header 2022
Marshall Man Charged With Assaulting Children

An East Texas man was arrested Monday for allegedly recording himself sexually assaulting multiple children. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, they filed a report in November 2023 regarding an aggravated assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

The report stated there was a video of Christopher Hunter Rosenthal sexually assaulting children ages three, five, and seven. They executed a search warrant for Rosenthal’s Snapchat account and observed a video of Rosenthal sexually assaulting a two-year-old child and explicit photos of four children. They arrested him on February 5 in Monahans, Texas.

The case is still under investigation.

