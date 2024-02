Anglers Deliver a ShareLunker Trifecta

And then there were three Lunkers! A third Legacy Class ShareLunker was caught today by Milliken Fishing. ShareLunker 656 weighed in at 13.15 pounds. Ben, thank you for helping make Bigger Better Bass in Texas!

ATHENS – Three anglers at three separate lakes caught Legacy Class ShareLunkers Monday afternoon to kickstart the second month of the 2024 Toyota ShareLunker collection season. It was the 13th time in program history that anglers submitted three or more Legacy Class largemouth bass in a single day. It is the first triple lunker day since the 2021 collection season when they accomplished that feat twice.

Angler Aaron Suess of Gardner, Kansas, got the day rolling at O.H. Ivie with 13.87-pound ShareLunker 654, followed shortly after that by Alec Morrison of Peru, New York, who submitted 13.82-pound ShareLunker 655 at Sam Rayburn. Ben Milliken of New Caney, Texas, capped the day with a 13.15-pound ShareLunker 656 from Lake Naconiche.

Millikin’s fish was the first Legacy Class entry from Lake Naconiche since Larry Mosby’s 13.06-pound ShareLunker 567 on February 28, 2017, and only the second overall. Monday’s run of ShareLunkers doubled the season total to six, and O.H. Ivie remains at the top of the scorecard with three entries in 2024.

“The fact that we got three today was pretty incredible,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker coordinator. “I have been a part of double ShareLunker days, and that is what we thought we had when we left the hatchery. However, we got the call about the third Legacy Class ShareLunker when we were on the road. There is only a handful of these fish that fishermen catch every year. Some days are special when the ShareLunkers are biting, and you end up with more than one.”

Suess spent three days at O.H. Ivie, but high winds limited fishing on the first two. However, the wind died down on Monday, and Suess could move around the lake and target critical spots on the water.

“We got on the water about 8 a.m. and headed to an area I fished at last year,” said Suess. “I caught an 11.7-pound fish; it was the first double-digit fish of my life, so I had to return to try and eclipse that. I spotted her and threw a good cast her way with an umbrella rig tied to the line. She ate it, and getting her in the boat was quite a battle from there. I’m 51 years old, and I’ve been fishing my whole life. I may have seen this in a dream, but it is unbelievable for it to come true.”

Suess then made the call to the ShareLunker program to get the entry process started.

“Everyone with the ShareLunker program has been amazing, and I didn’t know just how big of a deal this is,” added Suess. “Before I came down here, I saw a video of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center with the “Lunker Bunker” and Natalie (Goldstrohm) speaking about the program. I told my wife about it and said, ‘Look at what these people do for the fish and the anglers in the State of Texas.’ I’m highly impressed with the ShareLunker program, and this experience was amazing.”

Morrison was scouting some areas at Sam Rayburn on the first day of practice for the Major League Fishing (MLF) Invitational event that starts Friday. Morrison won the Toyota Series at Sam Rayburn last year, so he had some familiarity with the lake.

“I didn’t catch that many fish today but was fortunate to get one of those big ones to bite,” said Morrison. “I didn’t think it was all that big when I initially hooked it but figured it was at least in the 8- to 9-pound range. To my surprise, it didn’t fight all that hard and came up next to the boat. It also didn’t jump during the fight, but when I got my first glimpse of it up close, I knew it was at least 10 pounds. Once I had it in the boat, I realized I had a special fish in my hands.”

Morrison put the fish on the scale, and when it registered over 13 pounds, he began the ShareLunker program entry process. He had reeled in a personal best 12.1-pound bass in Florida about a week ago that broke a previous personal best of 11 pounds. Little did Morrison know that on Monday, someone would top his personal best again and that the fish would be a Legacy Class ShareLunker.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the ShareLunker program and everything that revolves around it,” added Morrison. “I firmly believe that these lakes are as good as they are due to the work of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the ShareLunker program. The program has always interested me and has been something that I wanted to be a part of, hopefully. I may never catch a fish of that size again, so it was cool to participate in that whole process and see it firsthand. It was an awesome experience.”

Milliken positioned his boat in about 30 feet of water, looking for fish to target at Lake Naconiche. He had just caught one a little over 10 pounds about 45 minutes before.

“I noticed the big ones were starting to rise out of the brush on the bottom of the lake,” said Milliken. “I was using a little 6th Sense juggle minnow on a 1/16-ounce jig head and dropped it down, leading her a long way. Luckily, she came up to it and ate it while I was twitching it in, which was pretty awesome. I caught her using a spinning rod with a six-pound braid and six-pound fluoro leader, so it was a light line. I fought it forever, but she came right up to the surface, and when I saw her, I knew it was a giant one, so I took my time and got her in. It was pretty exciting!”

Milliken had recently visited the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center to tour the ShareLunker facility and conduct some seminars with Bass University.

“I got to see the ShareLunker we caught at O.H. Ivie three years ago,” added Millikin. “They kept the fish in the area and have bred many other fish with it. It’s awesome and great that Texas puts a lot of value in stocking the best genetics throughout the state. We are seeing the results of that work.”

During the season’s first three months (January 1 through March 31), anglers who reel in a 13-plus pound bass can loan it to TPWD for the ShareLunker selective breeding and stocking program. These anglers can call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch 24/7 through March 31, 2024.

Anglers must weigh their potential Legacy Class fish on a certified scale. We have a list of official weigh stations on the ShareLunker Official Weigh and Holding Stations website. Monday’s anglers utilized certified scales at Elm Creek Marina, had ShareLunker 654, Tackle Addict had ShareLunker 655, and County Park at Lake Naconiche reeled in ShareLunker 656.

Anglers who catch and loan one of these 13-plus pound lunkers earn Legacy Class status, receive a catch kit filled with merchandise, a 13lb+ Legacy decal for their vehicle or boat, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event, a high-quality replica mount of their fish from Lake Fork Taxidermy, and Bass University will provide a swag pack and annual subscription. These anglers will also receive entries into two separate drawings – a Legacy Class Drawing and the year-end Grand Prize Drawing. Both drawings will award the winner a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree.

The year-round Toyota ShareLunker program offers four levels of participation for catching bass over eight pounds or 24 inches in Texas.

Anglers who enter data for any lunker they catch greater than eight pounds or 24 inches during the 2024 calendar year also receive a catch kit, a decal for their vehicle or boat, a one-month subscription to Bass University, and an entry into the year-end Grand Prize Drawing to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree. ShareLunker entry classes include the Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class (8 lb.+), Strike King Elite Class (10 lb.+), and Lew’s Legend Class (13 lb.+).

Once someone reels in a lunker, anglers need to enter the catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play – or on the Toyota ShareLunker online app at TexasSharelunker.com.

In addition to providing basic catch information, anglers can send a DNA scale sample from their lunker bass to TPWD researchers for genetic analysis. Anglers who contribute a sample to the program in 2024 will receive Lew’s bait cast reel valued at up to $200 while supplies last, with a limit of one reel per angler. Anglers who send in a genetic sample will also get a three-month subscription to Bass University. Instructions for submitting DNA samples are on the Toyota ShareLunker website.

The Toyota ShareLunker Program is partly made possible by Toyota’s generous sponsorship. Toyota is a longtime supporter of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and TPWD, providing significant funding for various fisheries, state parks, and wildlife projects.

Additional vital program support comes from Legend class category prize sponsor Lew's, Elite class category prize sponsor Strike King, Lunker class category prize sponsor Bass Pro Shops, American Fishing Tackle Co., Bass Forecast, Bass University, Lake Fork Taxidermy, and 6th Sense Fishing.

facebook.com/sharelunkerprogram/, https://www.instagram.com/TexasShareLunker/ or TexasSharelunker.com.