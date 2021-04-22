AGENDAS Hopkins County Commissioners Court Session, Work Session For Monday 04.26.321

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office. ii) The County To Recognize The Future Farmers Of America (FFA) of Miller Grove ISD.

iii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Reports From The County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Terminate The Agreement With Nationwide PCNETSYS. Inc.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

TIME: Beginning Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet With The Environmental Inspector To Discuss Environmental Concerns.

The Court To Meet With Freedom Rail.

The Court To Discuss 381 Agreements.