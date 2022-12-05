Aikin Elementary Celebrates Art

Aikin Elementary is proud of its fantastic Art program, led for the past 18 years by Cheri Lewis. “Mrs. Lewis is very passionate about art and kids,” stated Principal Kimberly Donnan. “There is always bright artwork in the halls at Aikin, and her classroom is a continual rotation of different grade levels and projects.”

We caught up with her as she prepared for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Mrs. Lewis recently studied Heather Galler Folk Art Farms with her students and they are working on their own recreations, along with some fun holiday gnomes.