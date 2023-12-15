Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Aikin Teacher Fighting Breast Cancer Gets Unexpected Christmas Gift

Pictured left to right: Althea Dixon, Katie McKinney, Dustin Huff, Kellie Newman, Kelvin McFadden, Debbie McFadden, Gary Preston, Nick Blount, James Dority, Eric Simmons, Brian Ford, Kobe Dixon, and Jayla Davis.

Debbie McFadden, a teacher at Aikin Elementary School, received an incredible show of support from the Paris Professional Firefighters Association and Paris EMS this holiday season. On Thursday, these first responders drove to Aikin Elementary to make a special Christmas delivery to Ms. McFadden.

“The Paris Professional Firefighters Association is grateful to our community and the support they show during our Breast Cancer T-shirt benefit,” expressed Nick Blount. “Each year, we are able to help out a local individual battling breast cancer. This year, we are delighted to help Mrs. McFadden. The Paris Professional Firefighters Association wishes nothing but the best for her during her courageous journey.”

“Paris EMS received a huge blessing by being able to be a part of this charitable donation for Mrs. McFadden,” expressed B Shift Deputy Chief Kellie Newman. “We are honored to be able to support her in her fight against this horrible disease. This is our first year to participate with the Paris Professional Firefighters Association, and we look forward to many more years of working together on this project.”

The Paris Professional Firefighters Association and Paris EMS are known for their selflessness and dedication to serving our community. Mrs. McFadden was excited to receive this gift, and she expressed, “This could not have come at a better time. I’m getting ready for surgery, and this gift is greatly appreciated.”

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved