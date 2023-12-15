Paris Junior High Helps Those In Need With Food And Toys

Times are tough, but during these tough times, students and staff at Paris Junior High are remembering people in need with canned food drives and toy drives. Paris Junior High Student Council and IMPACT class with Brothers Unlimited Club are two great examples of how young people can make a difference in our community. By organizing a food drive and a toy drive, they were able to collect hundreds of items that were donated to those in need.

The food drive organized by the Paris Junior High Student Council collected over 470 cans of food, which were donated to the Salvation Army. These cans of food will go a long way towards feeding families in need in the Paris community. It is heartening to see young people taking the initiative to help others and making a positive impact in their community.

PJH IMPACT class with Brothers Unlimited Club’s Toy Drive/Christmas Dance was a huge success, resulting in the collection of over 300 new toys for Lamar County Head Start students in need. These toys will not only bring joy to the children who receive them but will also help to ensure that they have a happy and memorable holiday season.