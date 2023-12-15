Wreaths Across America To Honor Veterans on Dec. 16

Wreaths Across America have designated Saturday, December 16 to honor veterans across the nation with special balsam fir wreaths. Sixteen cemeteries in Hopkins County will host ceremonies to mark this occasion and then volunteers will place the wreaths on veterans’ graves.

The local cemeteries participating include Sulphur Springs City Cemetery, Melhaven, Restlawn, Old and New Saltillo, Old and New Pickton, Mahoney, Winterfield, Greenview, Greenpond, Brashear, Gafford Chapel, Shooks Chapel, New Hope and Union. Most ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. with the exception of, Gafford Chapel and Shooks Chapel at 10 a.m. and New Hope at 11:30.

Nationwide 2.7 million wreaths were placed at 3,702 participating locations last year. The mission of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach – remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.