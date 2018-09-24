Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Hess Lawn Mower Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

Almost Half Of All Cell Phone Calls Will Be Spam By Next Year

3 hours ago

 

How often do you get calls on you cell from numbers nearly identical to your own? You’ve likely come to realize they’re all scam calls, and tech firm First Orion has found that mobile scam calls increased from 3.7% in 2017 to 29.2% in 2018, and it’s only going to get worst. The company predicts the number of fraudulent cell phone calls for 2019 will be 44.6%. Lawmakers have taken notice of this issue, as have consumers. First Orion EVP Scott Hambuchen testified before Congress back in April in a hearing on robocalls, in which he said, “The fraudsters are very sophisticated, evolving their practices to avoid being labeled or blocked. As a result, we are in an arms race, not a marathon with a finish line, and will be in it until we make it un-profitable.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     