High School Volleyball Plus Cowboys Lose Ugly In Seattle In Today’s Sports

Photo by Bill Higgins

In area volleyball Friday night the Prairiland lady Patriots defeated Commerce in four sets to open district play. Detroit took care of Clarksville in three sets while Rivercrest downed Maud in straight sets.

The Texas A&M commerce football team had their 13 game winning streak snapped Saturday night against Colorado State-Pueblo 23–13. The Lions had a 10 point lead after the first quarter but five turnovers helped doom them. Commerce will try to rebound this Saturday with another home Game. This time against Lock Haven.

The Dallas Cowboys had a dismal performance Sunday in Seattle as they lost to the Seahawks 24–13. Zeke finished with 127 yards on 16 carries but had a costly fumble in the second half. Earl Thomas, who has talked openly about wanting to be a Cowboy picked off Dak Prescott twice in the game. Dallas will be back at home Sunday to face the Lions.

Here’s a review of high school football from Friday night: Mt Vernon hit the road to Winnsboro Friday night and it was all Tigers from the start. Mt Vernon won it 41-6. Pittsburg lost to Van 21-20, Waskom beat Paul Pewitt 40-28, Daingerfield rolled over Dekalb 66-14, Tatum beat Hughes Springs 64-36 and it was Carthage over Gilmer 66-14.

Here is this week’s schedule: Mt Peasant will celebrate Homecoming as they host Whitehouse at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Mt Vernon travels to Hughes Springs at 7:30 pm on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs is off this week, Daingerfield is on the road at Elysian Fields, Paul Pewitt will host Ore City, Pittsburg is at Kilgore, Maud at Rivercrest and Gilmer travels to Newton.

The San Francisco 49ers fear quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore the ACL in his left knee late in Sunday’s game, after his team’s 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old Garoppolo will have an MRI today to confirm the extent of the injury.

Le’Veon Bell is still out of business, so the Pittsburgh Steelers are open for business. Pittsburgh is now listening to trade offers for the All-Pro running back while he remains away from the team with an unsigned franchise tag. When Bell didn’t show for Week 1, the Steelers planned to stand pat with no plans to rescind his $14.5 million tags or trade him. Bell wants a new contract and is unhappy with being tagged for the second straight year.

In the AP college football poll, it was mostly status quo, with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Ohio State staying Nos. 1-4. LSU moved up to No. 5, swapping places with Oklahoma after the Sooners needed overtime to get by Army. Stanford is at 7, and Notre Dame, Penn State, and Auburn round out the top10. Kentucky is at #17 and is unbeaten and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 1977. Texas is ranked 18th, BYU 20th and Texas Tech at #25.

Tiger Woods cruised to his 80th PGA Tour victory on Sunday, capping a historic comeback from career-threatening back injuries with a safe, workmanlike performance that has been the hallmark of his career. Woods birdied the first hole at East Lake Golf Club, then never let anyone get closer than two shots — with two holes to go — as he captured the Tour Championship, his first victory in more than five years.

And in the diamond, the Rangers won their final home game of the year 6–1. Texas will finish the season with a road trip that starts tonight. Texas will be in LA to face the Angels on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 8:30. First pitch at 9:05.