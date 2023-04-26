Ametsa Packaging Selects Paris for New Operations  

The Paris Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) has attracted another business to the City of Paris and Lamar County, Texas, with the investment by Ametsa Packaging, LLC, in a previously idle 350,000 square foot facility on the city’s northwest side.

“We searched across the State of Texas when looking for a business-friendly community with a strong workforce, and Paris was clearly the best place to invest,” stated Carlos de Aldecoa, President of Ametsa Packaging. “We look forward to becoming an employer of choice in Paris and to being a contributing member to the greater good of the regional community.”

Ametsa Packaging, LLC, is the latest expansion by de Aldecoa, who leads a 3rd-generation group of family-owned businesses headquartered in Houston. Ametsa will initially focus on packaging of sweeteners and sugar products in Paris. In addition to operating a similarly sized sweeteners and sugar packaging facility in Houston, the de Aldecoa companies are involved in large-scale coffee businesses as well as operating one of the largest whiskey distilleries west of the Mississippi.

“We are excited to officially announce the arrival of Ametsa Packaging to our community,” said PEDC Executive Director Maureen Hammond. “Through the collaborative effort between the PEDC, the City of Paris, and the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, we have attracted a company that will greatly benefit our local economy with 100 new quality jobs and investment in the revitalization of the company’s manufacturing plant.”

“It has been a privilege to spend time with Carlos and his leadership team,” said PEDC Chairman Josh Bray. “I am convinced they will not only be successful in this phase of production but that the company will grow to maximize the facility to its full potential over time.”

Ametsa Packaging estimates creating 100 jobs over the next few years at an average annual wage of

$50,000. The company plans to start production at the Paris facility within the next few weeks.

“With our business foundation of almost a century, our family is focused on the long term,” de Aldecoa emphasized. “The Paris-Lamar region is a perfect launchpad for the next 100 years.”

For more information, please contact Lauren Trejo at the PEDC at (903) 784-6964 or ltrejo@selectparistexas.com.