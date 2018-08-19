Amtrak Releases Official Statement On East Texas Passenger Train Collision with Truck

The official statement from Amtrak:

At approximately 1:10 pm CT today, Amtrak Train 21/421, the Texas Eagle traveling from Chicago to Los Angeles came into contact with an unoccupied vehicle illegally on the tracks near Hallsville, Texas.

There have been no injuries reported to the approximately 145 passengers or crew members on board. Alternate transportation is being provided. Amtrak Police are cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

This is a critical reminder that it takes a full mile for a train to stop and about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with OperationLifesaver (OLI) to communicate these dangers.