Mayor’s Joint Report of the City

Texarkana, USA (August 17, 2018): The Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Mayor’s Joint Report of the City Breakfast on Wednesday, September 5 at 9:00 am. The event will be held in the Cabe Room at the First United Methodist Church- 400 E 6th St, Texarkana, AR.

Mayor Ruth Penney Bell with the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and Mayor Bob Bruggeman with the City of Texarkana, Texas will jointly give Chamber Members an update on Texarkana, USA. It is $8 to attend this event and is not open to the public; this event is for Chamber Members only. Please sign up to attend with Alyssa Beach at The Chamber of Commerce, 903-792-7191.

Sponsors of this event are Commercial National Bank, Moore Supply Co, and Red River Lumber.

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on community and economic development for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties.