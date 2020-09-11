Another Sulphur Springs HS Student Has Tested Positive for COVID 19

The Sulphur Springs ISD reports that a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present at SSHS during the first week of school. All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified as soon as possible. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread. School officials say there is no reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned. The Sulphur Springs ISD now has a total of 8 COVID cases.