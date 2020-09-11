" /> Another Sulphur Springs HS Student Has Tested Positive for COVID 19 – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
North Texas Paving Group Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Dane McLamore Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Access Financial Group

Another Sulphur Springs HS Student Has Tested Positive for COVID 19

2 hours ago

 

The Sulphur Springs ISD reports that  a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present at SSHS during the first week of school.   All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified as soon as possible. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread.  School officials say there is no reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned.  The Sulphur Springs ISD now has a total of 8 COVID cases.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     