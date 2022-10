John Wesley Smith McCurtain County Jail

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 29-year-old cold case murderer in McCurtain County. They are holding 51-year-old John Wesley Smith in connection with the death of John Randall O’Steen. They found O’Steen’s body near the Arkansas border in 1993 after friends reported him missing three months earlier. They are holding Smith without bond in the McCurtain County Jail in Idabel.