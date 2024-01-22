ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Assault At Majestic Theater In Greenville

Press Release From City of Greenville

GREENVILLE- On Saturday, January 20, 2024, at approximately 10:04 pm, officers of the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Majestic 12 movie theater located at 1401 Joe Ramsey Boulevard. Approximately ten juveniles were reportedly involved.  

After the officers arrived, they located a 13-year-old male whom someone stabbed during the altercation in the parking lot of the business. They transported the victim by helicopter to a hospital in Dallas, where he is in stable condition.

Police identified a juvenile suspect. However, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this assault should contact Detective Potts at (903) 453-0428.

The Greenville ISD Police Department has been contacted about this offense so they may provide for the safety of the students involved.  

