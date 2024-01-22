Paris Police Report For Monday, January 22

Jakobe Embry

Saturday afternoon at 3:03, a traffic stop brought officers into contact with Jakobe Embry, 25. They discovered a warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child on Embry. This charge stemmed from a reported offense on October 24, 2023. Officers arrested Embry without incident.

Jacobo Gamez

Saturday night at 8:58, an officer stopped Jacobo Gamez, 25, in the 10-block of SE 13th for traffic violations. Gamez had possession of drug paraphernalia. They also located methamphetamine in his vehicle and took Gamez into custody without incident.

Jerry Marshall Lehman | Ryan Benjamin Bannon

Officers stopped Jerry Marshall Lehman. 33, Monday at 1:55 am for driving the wrong way in the 300 block of Bonham St. They gave Lehman a field sobriety test, and he was intoxicated. He was arrested without incident and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. A passenger in the vehicle with Lehman, Ryan Benjamin Bannon, had an outstanding parole warrant for Intimidation. Officers took him into custody and booked both without incident.

Kanisha Sharda Perkins

Saturday morning at 2:51, officers responded to a reported accident in the 800 block of W. Campbell St. Witnesses said that a vehicle had struck a utility pole, causing a power outage in the area, and then left the scene heading East. They described the vehicle as a four-door, dark-colored, with significant front-end damage. As the officer was en route to the call, he observed a vehicle matching that description at Fitzhugh Avenue and Tudor Street. He initiated a stop on the vehicle in the 900 block of Tudor. As the officer stepped from his vehicle, the suspect attempted to flee the scene, driving off in the vehicle. A short pursuit ensued, which ended in the 600 block of 20th NE. Upon stopping, the suspect, Kanisha Sharda Perkins, 33, exited the vehicle. Perkins was heavily intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest/Detention in a vehicle, Failing to Stop after striking a structure in the highway, and DWI. Perkins had numerous city traffic warrants for misdemeanor offenses.

Shakisha Danielle Smith

Officers responded Sunday night at 11:40 to an accident at S. Church and Washington. A vehicle had struck a stop sign. The officer made contact with Shakisha Danielle Smith, 41, who admitted to drinking and driving. They took Smith into custody for DWI. Smith refused to perform any field sobriety test, so they obtained a search warrant for her blood and took her to Paris Regional for a nonconsent blood draw. At the medical facility, Smith struggled with officers, attempting to kick and strike them during the procedure. Officers restrained her, performed a blood draw, and charged Smith with DWI and Resisting Arrest.

Michael Dylan Worden

Sunday morning at 1:42, officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of N Main for weaving across multiple lanes. They made contact with the driver, Michael Dylan Worden, 28, who was intoxicated. Worden was arrested and charged with DWI. They also obtained a warrant for his blood. At the hospital, Worden attempted to leave the room; he resisted officers, and they restrained him during the blood draw. Officers also charged him with Resisting Arrest and booked him without incident.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief Sunday afternoon at 2:46 in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue. A victim reported that a known suspect had broken out the window of his vehicle with a pry bar. The victim was reluctant to give information on the incident but provided video of a subject he claimed he knew breaking the window. The officer attempted to make contact with the suspect but was unsuccessful. Investigation continues.

Officers made 76 traffic stops, arrested 13 adults, and answered 237 calls for service over the weekend ending on Sunday, January 21.

Captain John T. Bull