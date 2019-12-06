At The Movies for Friday December 6th

“The Aeronauts” [PG-13] Watch Trailer
Pilot Amelia Rennes and scientist James Glaisher find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a gas balloon. Stars: Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Himesh Patel, Tom Courtenay
“Playmobil: The Movie” [NR] Watch Trailer
Animated feature film inspired by the Playmobil brand toys. Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Radcliffe
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” [R] Watch Trailer
On an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century, a female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman. Stars: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami,
“63 Up” [NR] (Opens in LA/NYC) Watch Trailer
Director Michael Apted revisits the same group of British-born adults after a 7 year wait. The subjects are interviewed as to the changes that have occurred in their lives during the last seven years. Stars: Lynn Johnson, Nicholas Hitchon, Tony Walker, Charles Furneaux