At The Movies for Friday December 6th

“The Aeronauts” [PG-13] Watch Trailer

Pilot Amelia Rennes and scientist James Glaisher find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a gas balloon. Stars: Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Himesh Patel, Tom Courtenay

“Playmobil: The Movie” [NR] Watch Trailer

Animated feature film inspired by the Playmobil brand toys. Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Radcliffe

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” [R] Watch Trailer

On an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century, a female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman. Stars: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami,