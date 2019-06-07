At The Movies for Friday June 7th

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. Stars: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet
“Dark Phoenix” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world. Stars: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult
“Late Night” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A late-night talk-show host suspects that she may soon lose her long-running show. Stars: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy