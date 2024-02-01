Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Audit Of Wynnewood Oklahoma Shows Financial Problems

 

A report by the Oklahoma State Auditor shows that the City of Wynnewood mismanaged more than $800,000.  The audit was initiated after a petition by citizens. The findings documented poor organization and shoddy record-keeping.

