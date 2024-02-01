ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Flu On The Rise In North Texas

 

Flu cases are rising in North Texas, especially in children and parents and caregivers are having a difficult time distinguishing between flu symptoms and COVID 19. The spike in flu cases has been notable, particularly following children returning to school and spending more time together. The only certain way to know is through PCR testing with a nasal swab. If there’s concern, it’s essential to reach out to your healthcare provider and seek guidance. Health care providers emphasize its not too late to get a flu shot, as flu cases may persist well into the spring.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved