Flu On The Rise In North Texas

Flu cases are rising in North Texas, especially in children and parents and caregivers are having a difficult time distinguishing between flu symptoms and COVID 19. The spike in flu cases has been notable, particularly following children returning to school and spending more time together. The only certain way to know is through PCR testing with a nasal swab. If there’s concern, it’s essential to reach out to your healthcare provider and seek guidance. Health care providers emphasize its not too late to get a flu shot, as flu cases may persist well into the spring.