" /> Authorities Searching For 17-Year-Old Winnsboro Runaway – EastTexasRadio.com
Mark Patrick Header 2020
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019

Authorities Searching For 17-Year-Old Winnsboro Runaway

15 mins ago

 

Bianca Mooney Winnsboro PD Facebook Page

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a 17 -year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her Winnsboro home at about 1:45 Sunday morning. Bianca Mooney  left a note for her family, and they fear she had been in contact with someone online and they have no idea who that person may be. She’s 5’4andweighs about 170 pounds. The  National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI have reportedly been notified by the girl’s parents

 

https://www.facebook.com/winnsborotxpolice/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARATp0dUal-MpY6ekR1_UTgjNkS6yJ1BApzhDs90ONJJLJqUEdWWOopCnUfVcwOtuNA9KhVcaUkhCHI6.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     