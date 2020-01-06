Authorities Searching For 17-Year-Old Winnsboro Runaway

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a 17 -year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her Winnsboro home at about 1:45 Sunday morning. Bianca Mooney left a note for her family, and they fear she had been in contact with someone online and they have no idea who that person may be. She’s 5’4andweighs about 170 pounds. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI have reportedly been notified by the girl’s parents

