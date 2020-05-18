Bad Tippers Run Rampant During Pandemic

Quarantine isn’t bringing out the best in people when it comes to tipping. Eater posted an account from an employee who works with online orders and pickup at a Vietnamese restaurant in Los Angeles. The person writes that people are reverting to old habits of barely tipping. That includes asking for special treatment, such as bringing order out to a car in the rain.

The issue is so prevalent that The Onion, a satirical media organization, tweeted out a photo of a restaurant receipt that had “God bless our heroes!” written in the tip field, and zero tips added to the bill’s total of $58.32. On Twitter, people responded to the story sharing their accounts of tipping workers as best they can despite their financial issues during the pandemic. In contrast, others are outraged by the idea of tipping more – claiming that ordering food for pickup did not warrant any extra cash.

