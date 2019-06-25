BBB Warning: Consumers Lose Faith in Fresh Christian

June 26, 2019 – Tyler, TX – Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a new alert on FreshChristian, headquartered in Mabank, TX. In Dec. 2018, BBB made consumers aware of the seven complaints which were received on the company. Since then, the number of complaints has grown to 52 from consumers located in 26 states.

FreshChristian is an online retailer of Christian-themed jewelry. Consumers have reported not receiving any product or only receiving partial orders. While some consumers have received their items after going through the BBB complaint process, 28 complaints remain unanswered.

“The funds were withdrawn and after several weeks, we decided to give customer service a call on their toll-free number only to keep getting a busy signal,” Cathy Di Martino said. “We called the number several times in the following weeks and sent repeated e-mails but with no success.”

Another consumer, Jill Mulqueen stated she received only half of her order which were gifts for her bible study group.

“I will never order from a random website that posts ads on Facebook without researching the company again and I would advise everyone to do the same. I lost out on money and was left to spend more money on additional gifts for my ladies,” Mulqueen said. “I would have thought, being a Christian-based company, I’d receive better, more reliable, customer service.”

BBB has reached out to the business multiple times since becoming aware of the business in Oct. 2018, but has had no response. FreshChristian currently has an “F” rating with BBB.

“Don’t judge a company simply by its name,” said Mechele Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “Take a look at the company’s history and reputation too.”

BBB advises consumers to exercise extreme caution when ordering products from online retailers and offers the following tips for online shoppers:

Know the advertiser. Check out the retailer’s BBB Business Profile and customer reviews at bbb.org before shopping. Make sure you are shopping with a company who has a good track record.

For more tips on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, please call BBB at 903-581-5704 or use BBB ScamTracker.