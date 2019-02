Bond has been set at $2 million for 25 year old Charlie Cervantes, the Larue man charged with murdering his girlfriend. Henderson County deputies found the body of Tabatha Cashion of Emory wrapped in a sleeping bag. She had been shot to death. Investigators think the body had been inside the home for at a few days and might have been moved several times. Cervantes says voices in his head told him to kill Cashion.