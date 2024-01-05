Bonham Woman Still Missing

It’s been nearly a month since friends last saw 36-year-old Danielle Croft in Bonham. They last saw her on Gates Street around 3:00 am, and they declared her missing the following day. Authorities have used ground forces and a drone in the search for Croft. Other law enforcement agencies and Texas EquuSearch are working with Bonham police on the investigation. Croft is a white female, 5′-2″ tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes. They think she was last wearing pale pink pajamas and pink slide sandals.