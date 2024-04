The Mount Pleasant Tigers Boy’s Basketball Camp will be held again this summer on May 28-29, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at Willie Williams Gym. It is open to completed 1st-6th grade students. The cost will be $40, including a shirt and ball. To register, use the QR code on the flyer or go to https://form.jotform.com/241023589224150. For questions, contact Coach Turnipseed at the email address below.