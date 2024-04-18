MPISD – News

The Mount Pleasant Tigers Boys Basketball Camp will be held again this summer on May 28-29, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am at Willie Williams Gym. It is open to completed 1st-6th grade students. The cost will be $40, including a shirt and ball. To register, use the QR code on the flyer or go to https://form.jotform.com/241023589224150. For questions, contact Coach Turnipseed at the email address below.

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD FBLA Middle-Level students advance to Nationals

The Mount Pleasant ISD Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Middle Level, grades 5th – 8th, competed at the State Leadership Conference in Galveston on April 10-12. Thirty-eight MPISD middle-level students representing Wallace Middle School and Mount Pleasant Junior High made the trip to Galveston, with all 38 placing in their events, 28 qualifying for Nationals, and four national alternates.

National Qualifiers, their events, and their places at state include:

Annual Chapter Activities Presentations: 8th graders Jayden Baker, Emily Crabb, Blakely Garrett (1st)

Career Exploration: 6th grader Robby James (2nd)

Career Research : 7th grader Jaliyah Brown (1st)

Critical Thinking: 5th graders Piper Martin & Genesis Ortiz (2nd)

Community Service Presentation: 8th graders Leslie Hernandez & Yolette Mata (1st)

Elevator Speech : 7th grader Sage Jordan (1st)

Exploring Business Issues: 7th graders Cassidy Burns, Annie Crabb, Abi Verner (1st)

Exploring Computer Science: 7th grader Ian Crockett (1st)

Exploring Technology : 8th grader Isabella Furnish (1st)

FBLA Concepts: 7th graders Zoe Zuniga (1st) & April Lozano (2nd)

FBLA Mission & Pledge : 5th grader Daniel Crabb (2nd)

Leadership : 7th grader Emilee Martinez (2nd)

Marketing Mix Challenge: 7th graders Aubree Hawkins & Kaiser Sheppard, & 6th grader Braylee Noguera (1st)

Multimedia & Website Development: 6th graders Kelvin Garcia, Sebastian Otero, Tony Ramirez (1st)

Video Game Challenge: 6th graders Jimmy Aguilar & Tristan Kirkland & 5th grader Nathaniel Martinez (1st)

Four students placed 3rd and are alternates to Nationals, including Hudson Rider in Career Exploration, Sebastian Sheppard in Digital Citizenship, Jaretzy Villeda in FBLA Concepts, and Elijah Avila in Financial Literacy. Rounding out the placements for FBLA Middle-Level members were Lylee Gallardo, 4th in Career Exploration; Ayleen Rodriguez, 5th in Career Exploration; Cristian De La Hoya, 4th in Digital Citizenship; Chloe Mancera, 4th in FBLA Concepts; John Chamness, 4th in Leadership, and Melissa Rivera, 5th in Leadership.

In addition, they named seventh-grader Kaiser Sheppard Who’s Who and named seventh-grader Sage Jordan Outstanding Middle-Level for the Mount Pleasant Middle-Level chapter. Chapter Advisor Dana Armstrong was named Texas Middle-Level Advisor of the Year. They recognized the Mount Pleasant chapter was recognized as the most significant middle-level chapter in attendance, with 38 members competing at state.

Mount Pleasant ISD FBLA Middle Level was chartered at Wallace Middle School in the fall of 2018 with the help of Matthew Armstrong, 2018-19 MPHS FBLA President Texas FBLA Area 6 State Vice President, and the MPHS FBLA advisor, John Whitten. In 2021, the group expanded to include Mount Pleasant Junior High members.

The FBLA National Leadership Conference is June 27-July 2, 2024, in Orlando, FL. MPISD FBLA Middle-Level advisors are Armstrong and Daisy Banda.

MPHS Future Business Leaders of America students advance to Nationals

Seventy-two Mount Pleasant High School members of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed at the State Leadership Conference at the Galveston Convention Center on April 10-12, with nine students qualifying for Nationals and one additional student named an alternate.

Those advancing to Nationals, their events, and their places at state include:

American Enterprise Project : Gopi Amin, Sophie Greco, and Kiara Rundles (3rd)

Future Business Leader : Hope Powell (3rd)

Business Calculations : Luke Thurman (3rd)

Healthcare Administration : Kaylee Connally (4th)

Graphic Design : Jillian Jetton, Jocelyn Marroquin and McKinsee Oviedo (4th)

Mobile Application Development : (alternate) Aloani Laboy (5th)

They recognized the following as state finalists for making the top ten in their events:

Business Calculations Tanner Marshall 10th

Business Ethics : Dalia Balderas, Roselynn Ramirez, Sabrina Otero-Svirska 10th

Client Service : Mea Banda 7th

Cyber Security Jazlynn Juarez 7th

Financial Statement Analysis : John Freeman, Nathan Martinez, Shpat Zeqaj 8th

Healthcare Administration Brissia Alvarez 7th

Insurance and Risk Management Addison Heeren 7th

Journalism Joseline Almazan 10th

Organizational Leadership Natalia Aspeitia 6th

Other awards and honors included recognizing junior Gopi Amin as the MPHS Chapter’s Who’s Who award recipient. Junior Diya Desai was elected the State Area 6 Vice President, becoming the third-ever representative from MPHS. Outgoing Area 6 Vice President, senior Sophie Greco, was recognized on stage with a plaque and remembrance video.

Chapter advisor John Whitten received the Joan E. Boruk FBLA Texas Advisor of the Year, and they will recognize him at the National Leadership Conference.

The Mount Pleasant team of Gopi Amin, Kiara Rundles, Mea Banda, and Kaylee Connally was also recognized on stage for taking 1st place in the FBLA Goosechase scavenger hunt, with the team of Jillian Jetton, Jocelyn Marroquin, Bri Davis, and McKinsee Oviedo finishing in 3rd.

The FBLA National Leadership Conference is June 27-July 2 in Orlando, FL. MPHS FBLA advisors are Whitten, Shanta Lockett, and Tracy Porter.

MPHS track team members advance to regional meet

Fifteen Mount Pleasant High School track team members, Tigers and Lady Tigers, are just one meet away from making it to the 5A UIL state track meet. MPHS sent 19 athletes to the area meet on Thursday, April 11, at Turner Stadium in Humble. The Tigers placed 2nd as a team and qualified seven athletes in seven events, with the Lady Tigers qualifying eight in five regional meet events.

Tiger Regional qualifiers include:

100M —Dylan Bennett 1st

110M hurdles —Isaiah Hunter 1st

200M —Latristan Thompson 3rd

Shot Put —Corben Craig 4th

Wheelchair Shot Put —Jonathan Ramirez 1st

4×100 relay – Dylan Bennett, Jonathan Turner, Shane Watkins, Latristan Thompson 3rd

4×200 relay – Dylan Bennett, Latristan Thompson, Shane Watkins, Isaiah Hunter 2nd

Lady Tiger Regional qualifiers include:

1600M —Alexia Hawkins 4th

Shot Put —Auti Johnson 3rd

Discus —Vanessa Sampson 4th

4×100 relay – Tiya Allen, KK Brannon, Shakiyah Shepard, Anna Norman 3rd

4×200 relay – Shannon Hines, KK Brannon, Shakiyah Shepard, Anna Norman 4th

The Regional meet is April 19-20 at Maverick Stadium at The University of Texas at Arlington. Jeff Litke-Tiger Head Coach, Travis Buchanan-Lady Tiger Head Coach, Keith Thompson-Relays, Kavan Johnson-Hurdles, Precious Thompson-Long Jump & Relays, Jason Sims-High Jump, Luke Craddock-Triple Jump, Crystal Jackson-High Jump, Jessica Stanley-Throwers, Alex Fellows-Throwers, Taylor Johnson-Pole Vault, Martina Ramirez-Distance & Mid-Distance, Jay Turnipseed-Sprints, and Tina Carrillo-Sprints are MPHS Tack coaches.