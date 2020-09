There are 21 food banks in Texas, and all have been very busy since the beginning of the pandemic. The head of the North Texas food bank wants to see congress extend the pandemic EBT, which is set to expire at the end of the month. Under the program, funds are loaded onto a card which can be used to buy food at the grocery store. Since it began in March, the pandemic EBT program in Texas alone has helped 3.6 million children and given each $285.