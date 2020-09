Ryan Marquis McCray of Paris was arrested in Lamar County on multiple felony charges. He’s accused on Grayson County warrants of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon; 2 counts of aggravated robbery, and Lamar County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of more than 4oz but less than 5 pounds of marijuana. Bond was denied on the robbery warrants but set at a total of $240,000 on the remaining charges.